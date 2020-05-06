Liu Shangxi, head of the Chinese Academy of Fiscal Sciences, sparked debate among policymakers after suggesting the central bank buy bonds directly from the government.
Coronavirus: China’s central bank, finance ministry at odds over funding for economic recovery

  • Finance Ministry official calls for central bank to purchase bonds directly from the government, breaking a long-standing taboo
  • But the People’s Bank of China warns relaxing rules could erode fiscal discipline and spending efficiency
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 7:43pm, 6 May, 2020

Liu Shangxi, head of the Chinese Academy of Fiscal Sciences, sparked debate among policymakers after suggesting the central bank buy bonds directly from the government.
