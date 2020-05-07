China only emerged from over two months of nationwide lockdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus at the start of April, restrictions which had severely impacted China’s services industry which includes retail and catering. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China’s services industry continued to struggle in April despite lockdown lift
- Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which focuses on smaller, private firms, rose slightly to 44.4 last month, from 43.0 in March
- But with the sector remaining in contraction, the pressure remains on smaller firms even as the country slowly begins to return to normal
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
