China’s exports continued to fall in April, with an overseas demand shock hitting its economic recovery. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: China’s exports in surprise jump in April, but imports tumble

  • China’s exports grew by 3.5 per cent in April and imports fell by 14.2 per cent, presenting a mixed picture of the economic recovery
  • Demand shock from coronavirus containment efforts around the world did not appear to place great strain on world’s second largest economy
Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 11:15am, 7 May, 2020

