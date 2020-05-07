Car sales are set to rise 0.9 per cent year-on-year to 2.0 million in April, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economy /  China Economy

China car sales set to rise 0.9 per cent to 2.0 million in April, industry body predicts

  • Car sales are set to rise 0.9 per cent year-on-year to 2.0 million in April, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers
  • Sales between January and April in China are expected to fall 32.1 per cent year-on-year to 5.67 million
Topic |   China economy
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:28pm, 7 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Car sales are set to rise 0.9 per cent year-on-year to 2.0 million in April, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE