Former Chongqing mayor Huang Qifan is now deputy head of the China Centre for International Economic Exchanges, a Beijing-based think tank. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: China’s ‘sober-minded’ officials urged to focus on domestic recovery, not international disputes

  • Outspoken former Chongqing mayor Huang Qifan says China should ‘find new opportunities from the crisis’ to aid its domestic recovery
  • Issues over the origin of the virus, compensation claims by the United States and decoupling worries have all appeared in the wake of the outbreak
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:30pm, 7 May, 2020

