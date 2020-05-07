Former Chongqing mayor Huang Qifan is now deputy head of the China Centre for International Economic Exchanges, a Beijing-based think tank. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: China’s ‘sober-minded’ officials urged to focus on domestic recovery, not international disputes
- Outspoken former Chongqing mayor Huang Qifan says China should ‘find new opportunities from the crisis’ to aid its domestic recovery
- Issues over the origin of the virus, compensation claims by the United States and decoupling worries have all appeared in the wake of the outbreak
