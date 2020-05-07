Medical equipment exports rose by 11 per cent in the January-April period compared to a year earlier after contracting 3.4 per cent in the first quarter. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: China’s medical supply boom, lockdown backlog sparked surprise April exports rise
- A boom in overseas sales of medical supplies, including masks and coronavirus testing kits, are likely to have helped spur a surprise 3.5 per cent rise in exports
- But analysts warned the return to growth will be short-lived, with global demand set to collapse, amid an expected recession this year
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
