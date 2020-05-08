China’s purchases of American goods have not been rising in accordance with the phase one deal, leading US President Donald Trump to threaten to scrap the accord. Photo: Martin Chan
US-China trade negotiators vow to save phase one deal on first call during pandemic
- China’s Vice-Premier Liu He and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer spoke by phone on Friday to discuss bilateral trade
- China is not close to meeting US purchase demands as part of phase one deal, with the coronavirus disrupting supply chains on both sides
Topic | US-China trade war
