As China struggles to shrug of the impact of the coronavirus, the number of unemployed in the country is swelling. Illustration: Brian Wang
Coronavirus: China faces historic test as pandemic stokes fears of looming unemployment crisis

  • For the first time in decades, China’s labour market is under pressure on multiple fronts as the economy struggles to recover from the coronavirus
  • Communist Party leaders fret that swelling unemployment could develop into social unrest, threatening its grip on power
Sidney Leng
Updated: 6:00am, 11 May, 2020

