Coronavirus: China car sales mark first gain in almost two years after restrictions are eased
- Sales in April hit 2.07 million units in the world’s biggest car market, up 4.4 per cent from a year earlier, according to the country’s largest industry association
- The number of new energy vehicles (NEVs) sold fell for a tenth straight month to 72,000 units, the data showed
