China’s economy contracted 6.8 per cent in the first quarter and may remain weak in the second quarter as the impact of the coronavirus continues. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: China central bank primed for stimulus boost as pandemic continues to plague economy
- Central bank says greater policy support needed to offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, foreshadowing further monetary policy easing
- But officials continue to indicate their reluctance to implement large-scale stimulus like that enacted during the global financial crisis in 2008-09
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
