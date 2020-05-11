China’s economy contracted 6.8 per cent in the first quarter and may remain weak in the second quarter as the impact of the coronavirus continues. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: China central bank primed for stimulus boost as pandemic continues to plague economy

  • Central bank says greater policy support needed to offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, foreshadowing further monetary policy easing
  • But officials continue to indicate their reluctance to implement large-scale stimulus like that enacted during the global financial crisis in 2008-09
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 4:13pm, 11 May, 2020

