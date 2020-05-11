Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would fall to 1.4 trillion yuan in April, down from 2.85 trillion yuan in the previous month and compared with 1.02 trillion yuan a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
China’s banks extended 1.7 trillion yuan of new loans in April, beating expectations
- Chinese banks extended 1.7 trillion yuan (US$240 billion) in new loans in April, down from March but beating analyst expectations
- Broad M2 money supply in April grew 11.1 per cent from a year earlier, while outstanding yuan loans grew 13.1 per cent from a year earlier
Topic | China economy
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would fall to 1.4 trillion yuan in April, down from 2.85 trillion yuan in the previous month and compared with 1.02 trillion yuan a year earlier. Photo: Reuters