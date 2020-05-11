Eyebrows around Asia will be raised by a 41 per cent drop in South Korea’s exports to the United States and a 36 per cent drop in shipments to the European Union. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: evidence of demand shock wave to China’s economy piles up, as South Korean exports collapse
- South Korean exports plunged 46.3 per cent in the first 10 days of May, sparking fears that a second hit to China’s economy is on the way
- Cancelled ship sailings, plunging metals exports and diverging air and sea freight rates all paint an ominous picture for the future of China’s economy
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Eyebrows around Asia will be raised by a 41 per cent drop in South Korea’s exports to the United States and a 36 per cent drop in shipments to the European Union. Photo: AFP