Alibaba’s Alipay and Tencent’s WeChat Pay are already popular payment methods in China. Photo: EPA
Explainer |
What is China’s cryptocurrency-like sovereign digital currency and why is it not like bitcoin?
- China’s sovereign digital currency, the so-called Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP), could be launched later this year
- Alibaba’s Alipay and Tencent’s WeChat Pay are already popular payment methods in China, with mobile transactions accounting for four of every five payments in 2019
Topic | China economy
Alibaba’s Alipay and Tencent’s WeChat Pay are already popular payment methods in China. Photo: EPA