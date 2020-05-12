Importers in China must apply to the General Administration of Customs within six months of the announcement to be considered for waivers. Photo: AP
China announces new raft of US imports eligible for trade war tariff exemptions
- Second batch of trade war tariff exemptions covers 79 products, including ores, chemicals and certain medical products
- Importers must apply for waivers within six months of the announcement, with the exclusion process active for one year from May 19
