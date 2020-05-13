Hong Kong is the largest yuan financial hub in the world outside China. Photo: Sun Yeung
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus, growing China-Southeast Asia trade ties could drive offshore use of yuan: HKEX economist

  • Southeast Asia is now China’s largest trading partner, creating an opportunity to enhance the use of the yuan in international transactions
  • Hong Kong could capitalise by providing professional financial services and enhancing status as a leading offshore yuan business hub
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung
Karen Yeung

Updated: 8:16am, 13 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong is the largest yuan financial hub in the world outside China. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE