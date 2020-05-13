Hong Kong is the largest yuan financial hub in the world outside China. Photo: Sun Yeung
Coronavirus, growing China-Southeast Asia trade ties could drive offshore use of yuan: HKEX economist
- Southeast Asia is now China’s largest trading partner, creating an opportunity to enhance the use of the yuan in international transactions
- Hong Kong could capitalise by providing professional financial services and enhancing status as a leading offshore yuan business hub
Topic | China economy
