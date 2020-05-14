New pockets of coronavirus cases have raised fears over the economic health of some of China’s rust belt provinces - once the pride and birthplace of China’s industrial development Photo: Xinhua
New coronavirus outbreaks in China’s rust belt spark fears for struggling provincial economies
- Clusters of new coronavirus cases have sprung up in the provinces of Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning, emphasising the risk facing the wider Chinese economy
- Heilongjiang and Liaoning contracted by 8.3 per cent and 7.7 per cent respectively in the first quarter of 2020, the third and fourth worst among all China’s 31 provinces
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
