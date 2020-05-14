Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun is due to deliver a report to the 3,000 or so National People’s Congress delegates for discussion and approval next week. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus economic impact: China requires greater budget support, finance minister says

  • Finance Minister Liu Kun called for ‘a more proactive fiscal policy’ to offset the damage already done to China’s economy by the coronavirus outbreak
  • The National People’s Congress next week is expected to pass a new economic stimulus package, but the size and composition is still being debated
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 5:30pm, 14 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun is due to deliver a report to the 3,000 or so National People’s Congress delegates for discussion and approval next week. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE