Foreign direct investment (FDI) rose 8.6 per cent from a year earlier to US$10.14 billion. In yuan terms, FDI increased 11.8 per cent to 70.36 billion yuan. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: foreign direct investment in China rises for first time since start of pandemic
- Foreign direct investment in China rose 8.6 per cent in April from a year earlier, but was still down 8.4 per cent for the first four months of 2020
- Commerce Ministry noted the rise benefited from a low base in April 2019, but still showed improvement in investor confidence in China
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
