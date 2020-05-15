Industrial production, a measurement of output in China’s manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors, grew by 3.9 per cent from a year earlier, following a 1.1 per cent contraction in March. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China’s uneven economic recovery continued in April, as industrial engine returned to growth
- In April, China’s industrial output grew by 3.9 per cent, retail sales fell by 7.5 per cent and fixed asset investment fell by 10.3 per cent, suggesting an uneven recovery
- Data suggests demand weaknesses remain, while for industrial engine overseas shutdowns will hamper growth before long
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
