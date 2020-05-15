Industrial production, a measurement of output in China’s manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors, grew by 3.9 per cent from a year earlier in April, reversing a 1.1 per cent contraction in March. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: China’s economic recovery path uncertain after mixed industrial production, retail sales data
- April’s figures released on Friday remained mixed, rekindling the debate over the outlook for China’s economic recovery
- Analysts debate V-shaped, U-shaped L-shaped and W-shaped recoveries for the world’s second largest economy
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Industrial production, a measurement of output in China’s manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors, grew by 3.9 per cent from a year earlier in April, reversing a 1.1 per cent contraction in March. Photo: AP