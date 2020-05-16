China described the latest restrictions on Huawei as the destruction of global manufacturing, supply and value chains. Photo: Reuters
China hits back at America’s ‘unreasonable suppression’ of Huawei

  • After Washington announces new restrictions on technology giant, Beijing says it will ‘firmly uphold Chinese firms’ legitimate and legal rights and interests’
  • Observers say China is likely to retaliate, but exactly how remains to be seen
Cissy Zhou
Updated: 8:00pm, 16 May, 2020

