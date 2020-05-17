MIE chairman Zhang Ruilin blamed the bond default on a lack of liquidity caused by the collapse of oil prices. Photo: Weibo
Chinese oil firm MIE defaults on US$248 million bond after value of its assets fall sharply
- Company controlled by tycoon Zhang Ruilin fails to make US$17 million interest payment, with knock-on effects on other loans and bonds
- Value of company’s assets fell by 65 per cent last year, before the sharp drop in oil prices this spring
