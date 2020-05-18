China has announced a new ‘Go West’ plan to boost development in its western and central regions. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus, US-China decoupling prompt Beijing to unveil new western development plan
- Beijing’s new ‘Go West’ plan calls for development of central and western provinces to offset the risk of geopolitical isolation
- Policy blueprint includes long list of new energy and infrastructure projects, providing more ‘leeway for strategic manoeuvring’
