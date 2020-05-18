China has announced a new ‘Go West’ plan to boost development in its western and central regions. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus, US-China decoupling prompt Beijing to unveil new western development plan

  • Beijing’s new ‘Go West’ plan calls for development of central and western provinces to offset the risk of geopolitical isolation
  • Policy blueprint includes long list of new energy and infrastructure projects, providing more ‘leeway for strategic manoeuvring’
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 7:24pm, 18 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China has announced a new ‘Go West’ plan to boost development in its western and central regions. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE