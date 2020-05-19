Jiangnan wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Guangzhou is China’s largest fruit market. Photo: He Huifeng
Coronavirus: China’s ‘cherry freedom’ vanishes as consumers cut discretionary spending
- Merchants at Jiangnan wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Guangzhou – China’s largest fruit market – say demand has plummeted due to consumer worries
- Lack of orders from hotels, restaurants, clubs and karaoke lounges also shows how China’s service sector is struggling
