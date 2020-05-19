The coronavirus is driving consumer nationalism in China and the US. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China, US consumers turn on each other’s goods as pandemic drives commercial nationalism

  • Deutsche Bank survey shows 41 per cent of Americans will not buy ‘Made in China’ products again, while 35 per cent of Chinese will avoid US goods
  • Trump’s election-year broadsides, China’s assertive diplomacy, boosting distrust between the two powers
Karen Yeung
Updated: 10:24pm, 19 May, 2020

