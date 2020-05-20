International buyers have scrambled to secure medical protective equipment at astronomical prices from China. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: face masks, ventilators with fake certificates pushed by scammers as demand for Chinese medical supplies booms

  • Desperate buyers are forking out huge sums for medical supplies from China to help fight the coronavirus pandemic
  • Con artists are feeding off the boom, luring in unsuspecting buyers with false paperwork and promises of quick shipments
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
SCMP
Matthew Walsh and Flynn Murphy

Updated: 3:09pm, 20 May, 2020

