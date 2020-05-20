Containers at the Lianyungang Port, in East China's Jiangsu Province. China's foreign trade showed signs of stabilising in March, but a demand shock awaits the world’s second largest economy. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: WTO warns global trade on the brink as pandemic wreaks havoc on supply chains

  • The World Trade Organisation’s leading trade index showed that global trade faced unparalleled challenges in the first quarter thanks to the coronavirus pandemic
  • Beijing is braced for a demand shock later in the second quarter, with job losses and shutdowns in Western markets set to cripple imports from China
Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 6:30pm, 20 May, 2020

