At the National People’s Congress (NPC) last year, the government set a growth target range of between 6.0 and 6.5 per cent for 2019. Photo: Xinhua
China GDP: Beijing abandons economic growth target for 2020, NPC work report shows
- China will not set an economic growth target for 2020, according to documents seen by the ‘South China Morning Post’
- China has set a target of creating 9 million new urban jobs, while the target for consumer price index (CPI) growth is around 3.5 per cent.
