China is arguably becoming increasingly untethered from the global economic system, sparking fears that China could deploy even more aggressive trade actions as a matter of course. Illustration: Kuen Lau
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus backlash adds to trade war and decoupling pressure to fray China’s ties to global system

  • US-China trade war, coronavirus pandemic, decoupling and deglobalisation have soured the mood in Beijing towards the global economic system
  • Ahead of National People’s Congress, debate over China’s belligerent response to coronavirus pandemic was already under way in the capital
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 7:00pm, 23 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China is arguably becoming increasingly untethered from the global economic system, sparking fears that China could deploy even more aggressive trade actions as a matter of course. Illustration: Kuen Lau
READ FULL ARTICLE