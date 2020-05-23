African swine fever, which is harmless to humans but deadly to pigs, first appeared in China in August 2018 and has killed around half of China’s pig population, resulting in a severe shortage of the staple meat in China. Photo: Reuters
China arrests gang for selling fake African swine fever vaccine that caused US$2.5 million damage
- Group of seven suspects were arrested by local police in Sichuan province and the neighbouring municipality of Chongqing, according to the ‘Legal Daily’ newspaper
- No officially approved African swine fever vaccine is available having first appeared in China in August 2018, killing around half of the pig population
Topic | China economy
