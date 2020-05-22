Premier Li Keqiang confirmed at the National People’s Congress on Friday that China would not set an economic growth target for 2020. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

China GDP: economy facing perilous challenges even after Beijing abandons 2020 growth target

  • Premier Li Keqiang confirmed the news at the National People’s Congress on Friday, with China facing a potential recession in the second quarter amid the coronavirus
  • The decision to drop the economic growth target to focus on more tangible issues, including unemployment, shows the huge challenges facing China
Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 5:36pm, 22 May, 2020

