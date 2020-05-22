Premier Li Keqiang announced details of a new economic stimulus plan at the National People’s Congress on Friday. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Coronavirus: China unveils US$500 billion fiscal stimulus, but refrains from going all-in

  • China will increase its budget fiscal deficit to a record 3.6 per cent of gross domestic product this year, up from 2.8 per cent in 2019
  • Beijing will also issue special treasury bonds for the first time since 2007 and increase the local government bond quota as it fights the pandemic
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 5:52pm, 22 May, 2020

