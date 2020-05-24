Top officials in Beijing are drafting the 14th five-year plan, which will set out key economic and political goals for 2021 to 2025. Illustration: Henry Wong
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: China five-year plan to focus on independence as US decoupling threat grows

  • Top officials in Beijing are drafting the 14th five-year plan, which will set out key economic and political goals for 2021 to 2025
  • China is expected to rely more on its domestic economy to ease its reliance on the US in the post-coronavirus world
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 24 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Top officials in Beijing are drafting the 14th five-year plan, which will set out key economic and political goals for 2021 to 2025. Illustration: Henry Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE