Chinese Graduates of Columbia University attend the commencement ceremony in New York City. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: wealthy Chinese families say pandemic has eroded appetite for overseas schooling and investing
- A series of interviews with affluent Chinese families find they have had their desire to emigrate, educate their children, or invest abroad damaged by coronavirus
- Economic uncertainty, Western responses to the pandemic, as well as rising anti-China sentiment in parts of the world are causing rich Chinese to reconsider plans
