Chinese Graduates of Columbia University attend the commencement ceremony in New York City. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: wealthy Chinese families say pandemic has eroded appetite for overseas schooling and investing

  • A series of interviews with affluent Chinese families find they have had their desire to emigrate, educate their children, or invest abroad damaged by coronavirus
  • Economic uncertainty, Western responses to the pandemic, as well as rising anti-China sentiment in parts of the world are causing rich Chinese to reconsider plans
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 12:00pm, 23 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Graduates of Columbia University attend the commencement ceremony in New York City. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE