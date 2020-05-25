Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke to dozens of top economic advisers in Beijing at the weekend as part of the annual “two sessions”. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s economic strategy shift shows Xi Jinping is preparing for ‘worst case scenario’, analysts say

  • President Xi Jinping said that China was pursuing a new development plan, focusing on its domestic market rather than an export-led growth model
  • China’s economy is under pressure from the coronavirus, as well as escalating trade war and technology tensions with the United States
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 10:17pm, 25 May, 2020

