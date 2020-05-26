China has cracked down on a popular WeChat account spreading lies and pushing anti-US messages. Photo: Shutterstock
China shuts down WeChat social media account claiming ‘US making dead bodies into hamburgers’
- China has shut a virulent anti-US WeChat account for spreading fake news and stoking xenophobia, as Beijing moves to rein in misinformation on social media
- Closure comes as Cyberspace Administration of China starts new campaign to clean up misinformation and conspiracy theories on Chinese internet
Topic | China economy
China has cracked down on a popular WeChat account spreading lies and pushing anti-US messages. Photo: Shutterstock