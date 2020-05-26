People’s Bank of China chief Yi Gang said China had “basically completed” the top-level design, standard setting, research on functions and integration tests of the digital yuan. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s digital currency not set for launch as trials are ‘just routine’, central bank governor cools speculation
- People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang says ‘there’s no timetable for an official launch’ of the first sovereign digital currency among major economies
- The central bank chief played down upcoming trials involving the likes of Starbucks, McDonald’s and Subway despite a screenshot of the user interface emerging in April
Topic | China economy
People’s Bank of China chief Yi Gang said China had “basically completed” the top-level design, standard setting, research on functions and integration tests of the digital yuan. Photo: Bloomberg