The skyline of the central business district in Beijing. economy is now widely expected to grow by between 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent in 2020. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

China 2020 GDP forecasts left unchanged as size of Beijing stimulus disappoints

  • China’s second quarter economic performance will be crucial to full-year growth forecasts, with a negative rate still possible
  • Most economists expect further stimulus measures this year if economic output remains weak amid fallout from Covid-19
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 8:00pm, 26 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The skyline of the central business district in Beijing. economy is now widely expected to grow by between 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent in 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE