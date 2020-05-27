Industrial firms saw profits fall by 27.4 per cent over the first four months of 2020. Photo: AP
China’s industrial giants remain under pressure as profits continue to decline

  • From January to April, China’s industrial giants’ profits were down 27.4 per cent
  • This was a further slight improvement from the 36.7 per cent drop over the first three months, and the record 38.3 per cent drop from a year ago in the first two months of 2020
Andrew Mullen
Updated: 9:36am, 27 May, 2020

