As part of the phase one trade deal signed in January, China agreed to buy an additional US$200 billion of American goods and services over the following two years, including around US$32 billion in agricultural goods. Photo: EPA-EFE
China facing soybean dilemma as it tries to balance phase one trade deal with self-reliance

  • China currently imports more than 80 per cent of its soybeans, but there are growing concerns regarding its food security as the relationship with the US becomes volatile
  • As part of the phase one trade deal with the US, China agreed to buy an additional US$32 billion in agricultural goods over the next two years
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 6:30pm, 27 May, 2020

