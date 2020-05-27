Beijing was quick to reassure foreign investors this week as protests resumed in Hong Kong at the weekend, having been dormant since January due to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Sam Tsang
National security law: Hong Kong’s appeal as business hub in the spotlight as China law looms large
- China’s National People’s Congress is set to approve a motion to amend Hong Kong’s Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, on Thursday
- It is perceived by many as a damaging blow to the city’s autonomy that could undermine its many business advantages
Topic | China economy
Beijing was quick to reassure foreign investors this week as protests resumed in Hong Kong at the weekend, having been dormant since January due to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Sam Tsang