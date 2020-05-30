Cai Fang is a vice-president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a major state-funded think tank. Photo:Twitter
China eyes ‘diversified’ relations as US becomes increasingly hostile, Beijing economic adviser says
- Cai Fang is a vice-president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and an academic adviser to the Chinese Economist 50 Forum
- The US-China trade war, the US entity list and the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak have accelerated the decoupling of the world’s two largest economies
Topic | China economy
Cai Fang is a vice-president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a major state-funded think tank. Photo:Twitter