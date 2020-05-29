Professor Francis Lui Ting-ming says Hong Kong’s role as a financial hub will eventually shift to primarily servicing mainland Chinese firms. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong security law: city’s future is in servicing Chinese firms, says top city economist
- Prominent Hong Kong economist Francis Lui Ting-ming says overall impact of security legislation on Hong Kong will be positive and bring stability
- Lui says the city’s trusted financial system has allowed Beijing to allocate capital more efficiently and that role had made it indispensable to China
Topic | China economy
Professor Francis Lui Ting-ming says Hong Kong’s role as a financial hub will eventually shift to primarily servicing mainland Chinese firms. Photo: SCMP