Professor Francis Lui Ting-ming says Hong Kong’s role as a financial hub will eventually shift to primarily servicing mainland Chinese firms. Photo: SCMP
Economy /  China Economy

Hong Kong security law: city’s future is in servicing Chinese firms, says top city economist

  • Prominent Hong Kong economist Francis Lui Ting-ming says overall impact of security legislation on Hong Kong will be positive and bring stability
  • Lui says the city’s trusted financial system has allowed Beijing to allocate capital more efficiently and that role had made it indispensable to China
Topic |   China economy
SCMP
Karen Yeung and Sidney Leng

Updated: 6:30am, 29 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Professor Francis Lui Ting-ming says Hong Kong’s role as a financial hub will eventually shift to primarily servicing mainland Chinese firms. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE