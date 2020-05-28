Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang during the final session of the National People's Congress in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China pledges largest-ever economic rescue package to save jobs, livelihoods amid coronavirus

  • Premier Li Keqiang confirmed the 4 trillion yuan (US$559 billion) worth of cost cuts for the country’s struggling factories and merchants on Thursday
  • Speaking on the final day of the National People’s Congress, Li confirmed the package would exceed the stimulus response to the global financial crisis in 2008
Frank Tang in Beijing, Jun Mai in Beijing and Sarah Zheng

Updated: 10:58pm, 28 May, 2020

