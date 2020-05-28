Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang during the final session of the National People's Congress in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China pledges largest-ever economic rescue package to save jobs, livelihoods amid coronavirus
- Premier Li Keqiang confirmed the 4 trillion yuan (US$559 billion) worth of cost cuts for the country’s struggling factories and merchants on Thursday
- Speaking on the final day of the National People’s Congress, Li confirmed the package would exceed the stimulus response to the global financial crisis in 2008
Topic | China economy
