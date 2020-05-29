German Chancellor Angela Merkel is keen for the European Union to reach a landmark investment agreement with China this year. Photo: AP
EU not in mood to follow Donald Trump into China conflict over Hong Kong national security law
- European foreign ministers will meet on Friday to try to hack out a common position after the law was approved by China’s National People’s Congress on Thursday
- The US has threatened trade sanctions against China, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel has eyes on reaching an investment agreement with China later this year
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is keen for the European Union to reach a landmark investment agreement with China this year. Photo: AP