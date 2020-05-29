German Chancellor Angela Merkel is keen for the European Union to reach a landmark investment agreement with China this year. Photo: AP
EU not in mood to follow Donald Trump into China conflict over Hong Kong national security law

  • European foreign ministers will meet on Friday to try to hack out a common position after the law was approved by China’s National People’s Congress on Thursday
  • The US has threatened trade sanctions against China, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel has eyes on reaching an investment agreement with China later this year
Stuart Lau , Jakob Hanke Vela , Jacopo Barigazzi and Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 1:00pm, 29 May, 2020

