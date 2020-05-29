China’s Premier Li Keqiang spoke on the final day of the National People’s Congress on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China GDP: economic growth target may return after being dropped in 2020 amid coronavirus
- China did not set a 2020 growth target after its economy shrank 6.8 per cent in the first quarter due to the impact of the coronavirus
- Premier Li Keqiang said on the final day of the National People’s Congress on Thursday that China is still eyeing a positive growth rate this year
Topic | China economy
