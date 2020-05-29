China has one of the world’s widest wealth gaps and a severe divide between rural and urban areas. Photo: AFP
Is China rich or poor? Nation’s wealth debate muddied by conflicting government data

  • Premier Li Keqiang said this week that China has 600 million people with a monthly income of 1,000 yuan (US$140), stoking ongoing debate about China’s wealth
  • Alternative government data sets have painted a different picture, with one saying urban households have on average on 3.2 million yuan in assets
Zhou Xin
Updated: 6:00pm, 29 May, 2020

