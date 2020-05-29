The downward pressure on the yuan has grown as hostility flared over Beijing’s decision to impose a new security law on Hong Kong. Photo: AP
China steps in to defend the yuan, as US tensions and Hong Kong uncertainty send currency tumbling
- The onshore central parity – the midpoint of the yuan’s permitted daily trading range – was set at 7.1316 against the US dollar on Friday morning
- Facing downward pressures from Hong Kong’s loss of autonomy in the eyes of the US and geopolitical turmoil, China has signalled it will defend the currency
