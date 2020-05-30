The removal of Hong Kong as a buffer between China and the West has put two “conflicting regimes” on a collision course, an academic says. Photo: Warton Li
Trump’s plan to strip Hong Kong of its special status is light on detail, but economists still fear for city’s future
- City’s trade with US is small, but some warn White House moves could reduce its importance as a financial centre
- Markets shrug off White House address, but questions about export controls, trade tariffs and enhanced financial oversight loom large
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
