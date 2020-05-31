A worker makes toys at a plastic product factory in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. Photo: Xinhua
China’s manufacturing recovery stuttered in May, but PMI positive for third month in a row
- Official manufacturing purchasing managers index dropped to 50.6 in May from 50.8 in April
- Non-manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 53.6 in May from 53.2 in April
Topic | China economy
